25 EVENING WEATHER — There is a partial lunar eclipse tonight that will peak at 11:13pm. That is when 96% of the Moon's surface will be covered by Earth's shadow. It will appear a reddish tent at maximum eclipse. Other than that, a few storms will be possible, especially west, with lows in the mid to upper 70s. It looks hot again Friday with highs ranging from 100 to 104°. A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but a lot of this will die out after sunset.

This weekend, it's all about the heat! Highs will be around 103° each afternoon with lows in the mid 70s. Guess what...this pattern will likely continue into next week!

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.