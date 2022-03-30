Early Morning Storms, Gusty Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw plenty of showers and storms throughout Central Texas this morning, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and lightning. But, things will clear up heading into the afternoon with sunny skies, but gusty winds will stick around all day long with highs in the mid 70s. A red flag warning is still in place for Burnet and Williamson counties, so while we saw some rain this morning, avoiding burning.

Thursday and Friday should bring a little less wind along with nice temperatures. Highs will make it into the mid 70s Thursday and close to 80° Friday. It looks like we are in-store for another nice weekend! Highs will be around 80° both Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance of rain arrives early next week!

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

