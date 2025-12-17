Drying out Thursday into Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We have seen a cloudy day across Central Texas, with areas of drizzle and light showers along and east of I-35. This should start to dry out tonight with lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. A weak cold front should make it into the area through the day Thursday. It will actually be warmer with highs around 70° since there will be more sunshine. Winds will be gusty out of the north and northwest at 15-25mph in the afternoon. This will spread mountain cedar all across the area, so be ready if that likes to get you! Friday looks cooler with southeast winds and highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend will bring another weak front into the area, but not Saturday! Ahead of the front, highs should soar into the upper 70s to near 80° Saturday afternoon with southwest winds of 15-25mph. This will once again spread mountain cedar across the entire area. Winds will back off near the front Sunday with highs slightly cooler in the low 70s.

Christmas week is just looking warm. There is nothing to do but go, okay, let's enjoy the nice weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s each day with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. We may even touch a few low 80s a couple of those days!

