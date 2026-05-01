Drying out this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Well, the rain fell nicely across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley Friday! This will put a nice dent in the drought as we head into next week. Area lakes are full as well, so all around, this has been a great event!

This weekend will bring drier conditions into the area with pleasant temperatures. Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. Lows at night should make it into the upper 40s and low 50s. Not bad for the first weekend in May.

Next week, the 80s return. There might be a slight chance for a few showers and storms early Wednesday as of right now, but that may be our only rain chance next week. Thursday will briefly dip into the 70s for highs behind a front, but we are back to the 80s Friday into the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

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