25 EVENING WEATHER — After a wet and chilly weekend, things appear to be drying out and warming up this week. Tonight will be clear with chilly lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday through Friday, temperatures will continue to climb. Highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday and the mid 70s Friday. There will be some high clouds during this time, but we should be dry.

The weekend is expected to start out very nice Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Our next storm system will get closer to the region Sunday, so a few showers and storms are possible by the afternoon hours. Highs Sunday should come down a bit into the low 70s. Rain and storm chances are expected to go up a bit more Monday, with highs in the upper 60s. Of course, next week is a big travel week for Thanksgiving, so we will track this part of the forecast closely through the coming days!

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