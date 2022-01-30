Dry Sunday, rain for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Another mostly sunny day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Today will remain dry but things start to change heading into the beginning of our work week.

We are expecting a system to move through Central Texas as early as Monday morning bringing some rain chances. Some pockets of heavy rain may occur, especially in the Brazos Valley, and there may even be some brief thunder. Highs on Monday will be in the low-60s. The rain will come to an end that evening.

Beyond that, confidence is increasing in the possibility of us getting a wintry mix on Wednesday night into Thursday. Just how significant of an event it will be is impossible to say at this stage, but given that most models are spelling a wintry scenario for that time period, it's one we'll be watching closely.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather