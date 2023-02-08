Dry For The Rest Of The Week

25 WEATHER — The rain is coming to an end this evening, and we should see decreasing clouds tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s in the morning. It will be partly cloudy and warmer Thursday as west winds and more sunshine send highs in the upper 60s. Another front rolls in Friday, so highs are expected to cool off into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The weekend is looking cool with highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Skies should be mostly sunny Saturday, but clouds should increase quickly Sunday afternoon and evening. Right now it appears any rain chances will hold off until early next week.

Speaking of that, Monday will bring a chance of showers, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain and storm chances will increase Monday night into Tuesday as the main system rolls across Texas. Right now it looks like we may see another decent rain out of this event!