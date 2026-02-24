Dry Conditions with Wind Advisories and a Very High Fire Threat

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans will see a big change in temperatures Tuesday. Morning lows in the 30s have made for a chilly wake-up, but a southerly change in winds and plenty of sunshine will warm the atmosphere into the mid 70s. There is no chance for rain.

Dry conditions are on tap with dew points dipping down to the 20s. These low dew points coupled with strong winds and a dried out atmosphere, has created a very high fire risk for the northern half of Central Texas, and a high risk for the majority of the southern half. Sustained winds could be as high at 25 mph and gusts could reach the mid 30s.

As we move into Wednesday, the south winds will be slightly lower but remain a threat for any potential fires. Wednesday will have highs in the 80s, plenty of sunshine and once again, low dew points. Therefore, Wednesday will have a high fire threat in most areas. There is no chance of rain this week.

As we push past Wednesday, the fire threat drops to moderate on Thursday, when a weak cold front arrives. It will not be a rain maker but will help neutralize the dew points. Behind the front, temperatures briefly drop with mild conditions, then a warming trend continues and temperatures will be back in the 80s for the weekend.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.