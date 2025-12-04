Drizzly, chilly, and wet for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 40s today as chilly weather hangs around along with widespread drizzle. Cloudy and cool weather stays in place Friday as well.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Drizzly, cloudy, wet weather hangs around today.

Staying cool and cloudy for Friday too.

Turning warmer and drier this weekend.

Good morning! Today is setting up to be another sloppy wet day like what we saw on Monday as widespread drizzle is moving through. Occassionally there will be some bursts of light to moderate rain as well, which will make you have to turn up this windshield wiper a notch or so on the morning commute. Give yourself extra time because the light rain won't do anything to clean the roads and will keep things slick. Stay bundled up too, because temperatures will not leave the 40s at all today, with north winds at 10-20mph making it feel closer to the 30s. This cloud cover will likely linger into Friday as well, with some drizzle still possible during the first half of the day. This mess will eventually clear out late Friday into Saturday.

The weekend is looking warmer as south and west winds will bring in warmer air Saturday and push some of us closer to the 70s! Another cold front will move through Sunday but won't bring much in the way of moisture this time. Monday will be cooler with highs in the 50s and we'll have a few mornings back in the 30s before warmer air works in for next week with many days in the 60s and 70s!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

