A dreary, cloudy Tuesday is on tap with on-and-off light to moderate rain. We won't warm up very much this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 40s for most of Central Texas, with Waco reaching around 50 degrees. The Brazos Valley should reach the low 50s, but with a light wind chill, it will feel like the upper 40s. Only a tenth to a quarter of an inch is expected in areas that receive precipitation.

The bigger story is the freeze warning for Wednesday morning. It encompasses all counties west of I-35. However, that warning may extend east because I am expecting Waco to fall to 32 degrees tomorrow morning. Wednesday and Thursday morning will likely see freezing temperatures in most of Central Texas. What this means is you need to prepare sensitive plants and animals for the next few mornings. Highs will be in the 50s.

Friday, we will notice the shift to more normal temperatures as we return to the 60s. By the weekend, we rise above average and jump to very comfortable 70s, making for a gorgeous holiday weekend. There should be no holiday travel disruptions throughout Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Just remember to bring a good coat if heading out in the morning Wednesday through Friday.

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