Despite near-freezing start, warmer weather expected Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. South breezes will hang around close to 20mph.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another cold start to the morning.

South winds bring afternoon warm-up.

Weak cold front arrives tomorrow but lacks in cold air.

Stronger cold front arrives this weekend.

Good morning! It's certainly another cold start across Central Texas as temperatures are starting near freezing. A little bit of wind makes it feel a few degrees cooler, but that same wind will bring a nice warm-up this afternoon as we climb into the 60s. It won't be as cold tonight as we only fall to the 40s.

Tomorrow, a weak cold front will slide in bringing drier air into the forecast and gusty northeast winds. Don't expect a huge cool-down, especially in the afternoon. The only change you'll notice is more 30s Thursday morning. South winds return for the rest of the week pushing afternoon highs closer to 70.

Our next stronger cold front will arrive Sunday. That will bring highs to the 50s for early next week and potentially some rain chances to start off next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

