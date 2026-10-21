Delightful October weather continues

25 EVENING WEATHER — Not much has changed since we last talked. This week's weather will remain nice with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s. We may see a few more clouds by Friday into the weekend, but we should stay dry. Speaking of the weekend, we can expect more of the same. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

Next week, a cold front will try to make its way into Texas. How far south the front gets is still in question. For now, we will take highs down into the upper 70s Tuesday through the rest of next week. There also could be a few showers around Tuesday and Wednesday. There will likely be some changes to the forecast in the coming days as we get more data in, so be sure to check back for the latest forecast!

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