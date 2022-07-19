Dangerous Heat Continues throughout Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Tuesday!

An Excessive Heat Warning along with a Red Flag Warning in place throughout Central Texas. This heat wave is not letting up any time soon and looks to last throughout the rest of the month.

This afternoon, highs will reach near 108 with partly cloudy skies. The rest of the week doesn't look much better with temperatures ranging from 104 to 107. Staying dry for the foreseeable future.

Make sure to hydrate and cool off in the AC!

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather