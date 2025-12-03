Damp and chilly weather on the way Thursday and Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will feel like December over the next couple of days. Skies will be cloudy, and it will be damp starting late tonight and now lasting into Friday. None of the rain appears to be heavy, but roads will be wet with light rain and drizzle around through the end of the week. Highs will be in the 40s Thursday and near 50° Friday, so have the jackets ready to go!

Things will improve this weekend. We will have partly cloudy skies Saturday as southwest winds blow the colder air to the north and east during the day. Highs will be warmer in the upper 60s. A weak cold front is expected to move into the area Saturday night, so highs Sunday looks cooler with highs around 60°. It will stay cool Monday, but we may see some 70s by the middle part of next week!