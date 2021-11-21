Cooler temps ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Mostly cloudy conditions for our Sunday. We started overcast this morning and will pretty much stay that way all day long. We saw warm 60s this morning as well, but will only be warming up to the low 70s for the afternoon as a cold front continues to move through the area. A few light showers are also expected this morning, but for Monday, mostly sunny skies are behind the front along with cool 60s.

A couple more showers may pop up on Wednesday but nothing that should interrupt your travel plans. However, rain is looking increasingly possible for Thanksgiving. Some of the models are coming together toward a faster solution, which would get the rain out of here in time for Black Friday, but not every model wants to dry us out so fast. We will be keeping an eye on it over the next few days.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather