Cooler Friday & into the weekend

25 WEATHER — A cold front will slide across Central Texas tonight. Winds will switch to the northwest at 5-15mph initially, but we will see the wind increase into the 15-25mph range Friday morning. This breezy weather will continue into the afternoon with highs around 50° under mostly cloudy skies. So yes, it will feel much cooler Friday than what we experienced Thursday.

The weekend will be on the cool side both Saturday and Sunday. Lows are expected to fall into the low 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday, but any rain chances will hold off until early next week.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day as our next storm system moves into Texas. This will give us a decent chance for showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday morning. Of course Tuesday is Valentine's Day, so hopefully we can get the rain out of here by Tuesday afternoon and evening.