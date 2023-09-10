Cooler and wetter weather this week

25 WEATHER — It has been a bit of a cooler day today across Central Texas with temperatures hanging out in the 90s. There is a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm mainly west of highway 281. We are not expecting any severe weather but we will keep an eye on it.

The weather pattern will change a bit this week with cooler temperatures in the 80s to 90s and better chances of rain. Right now, the better chances shaping up to push through the middle of the week but we will continue to track this and bring you the latest as more data comes through.

Overall, it is looking pretty good to see some rain back into the area this week. Hopefully we get it because we really need it.

Stay weather ready and have a great week!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather