Cooler and wetter July week

25 EVENING WEATHER — There is nothing like getting a break from all the heat here in Texas during the month of July. This week should bring below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. It may not rain at your house every day this week, but there should be some scattered activity around through Friday.

Tonight, scattered storms will dwindle this evening, but we should see more develop as we head toward sunrise Tuesday morning. Lows will fall into the low 70s. We should see scattered showers and storms around the area Tuesday. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with highs below normal in the mid to upper 80s!

Wednesday through Friday, scattered shower and storm potential will continue. Some places will see more rain than others. Highs should be in the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday and around 90° Friday. When all is said and done this week, most areas will likely see 1-3 inches of rain, but higher totals will be likely is a few spots.

We will return to more typical July weather this weekend. It looks like we will dry out with highs returning to the mid 90s. You know it will be plenty humid with all the rain this week as well!

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