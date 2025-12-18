Cooler air Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — A cold front brought breezy weather to the area Thursday, but the colder air l filter in tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. It looks cooler Friday as highs climb into the mid 60s.

This weekend will bring two kinds of weather to the area. It will feel like spring Saturday with breezy south winds and highs in the upper 70s! Sunday, a cold front will lay down across Central Texas. That means we could see 50s and 60s north and 70s south. A couple of light showers will be possible east of I-35 along the front Sunday afternoon.

Next week, Christmas week, looks very warm! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s all week...including Christmas Day.

