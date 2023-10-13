Cooler air being ushered in

25 WEATHER — The clouds are on their way out as a cold front has been marching through. It's delivering an instant dose of cooler air this evening, along with some northerly winds. The weather should be pristine for some high school football. Sunshine will stick around for tomorrow which will make for some excellent viewing weather for the annular eclipse. It peaks just before noon, and remember to only look at the sun with approved eyewear.

Sun will stick around all through the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. In fact, we're in for some quite sunny weather all the way through Tuesday. Our next chance of rain will be associated with the next frontal passage coming in on Thursday. Any possible rain won't stick around long, so we should be back to calm weather on Friday. Next weekend will once again be mild with a good deal of sunshine.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather