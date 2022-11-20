Cool with chances of rain

25 WEATHER — Today was another cool and cloudy day with temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s. We will see more chances of this much needed rain as we head through tonight and into tomorrow.

Tomorrow, expect light rain for the most part with better chances of precipitation south of Waco into the Brazos Valley. Monday will remain another cool and cloudy day but clouds will slowly decrease by tomorrow night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier with temperatures slightly warmer but still below average for this time of year. Temperatures will continue to climb through Thanksgiving back into the mid and upper 60s. Some models are trying to push some moisture into the area but we are still a couple days out.

Next weekend, sunny and warmer conditions are shaping up to move through.

Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather