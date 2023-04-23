Cool to start the work week

25 WEATHER — It has been a cool day across Central Texas with temperatures mainly in the 50s and showers across the area.

We will hold onto the cool air and rain chances heading into the work week. More shower chances for Monday but we are keeping a close eye on Tuesday. There is potential to see some strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening as it stands right now. Models are pushing most of the activity east of I-35 but we are still a day or so out so things may change. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecasts and stay weather ready.

Storms will push out Tuesday night and we will still see some shower chances on Wednesday and Thursday but the moisture will exit Central Texas and Friday and into the weekend is shaping up to be nice.

Overall, we still need the rain, so hopefully we can get some more rain into the area over the course of the next few days.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather