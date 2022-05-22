Cool down for Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Cooler temperatures are finally here! We start off in the 50s and 60s this morning but will reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We will start off overcast, with some possibility of light showers or drizzles. The afternoon will be a bit sunnier.

Heading into Monday, rain chances will start to pick up again. Multiple rounds of rain may work through from late Monday through Wednesday, which could amount to 2-4" when it's all said and done. Highs will be in the upper-70s to low-80s during that time.

Enjoy the cooler weather!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

