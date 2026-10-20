Cool, crisp wake-ups with warm, dry afternoons

CENTRAL TEXAS — Open the windows this morning if you like cool, crisp fall air. Overnight lows remain in the 50s all week. By noon, we are in the 70s, making for a beautiful outdoor lunch.

The prime heat of the afternoon comes with comfortably warm temperatures in the low 80s with no humidity. Basically, it is a beautiful fall week with above-average high temperatures. This weather pattern continues through the weekend. There is no rain in sight until next week.

Once we get through a gorgeous, warm weekend, humidity will rise slightly. We could see a front bring rain to the area mid-week, but the jury is still out on whether it descends into Central Texas. High temperatures should cool to our seasonal average next week, which is in the upper 70s.

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