25 WEATHER — Today was another cool and cloudy day with chances of precipitation for some areas. We could receive mainly rain across the area this evening but could see some sleet could mix in as well. This precipitation will not cause any travel concerns.

Cool, cloudy, and chances of rain will be the theme for the next two days. Tomorrow expect rainfall to be light with better chances on Monday. Both days will be on the chilly side with highs only in the mid to upper-40s.

More sun will peak through as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. More clouds will move in for Thanksgiving with slight chances of showers but things will quiet down again with more sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into next weekend and the following week.

Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather