Cool and sunny for Christmas

25 WEATHER — Today was another cold day but temperatures made it above freezing for a few hours.

We will see temperatures drop back into the teens tonight and Christmas will still be cool but temperatures will be a bit warmer in the 40s.

Sunny skies will be sticking around for Christmas and through the first half of next week. Temperatures will make it into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

There will chances for some storms Thursday and Friday. We will continue to track this as we get closer but make sure to stay up to date with the weather forecasts.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

