Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool and sunny for Christmas

Dramatic warm-up next week
Posted at 5:22 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 18:22:50-05

25 WEATHER — Today was another cold day but temperatures made it above freezing for a few hours.

We will see temperatures drop back into the teens tonight and Christmas will still be cool but temperatures will be a bit warmer in the 40s.

Sunny skies will be sticking around for Christmas and through the first half of next week. Temperatures will make it into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

There will chances for some storms Thursday and Friday. We will continue to track this as we get closer but make sure to stay up to date with the weather forecasts.

Merry Christmas

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo
25 Weather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019