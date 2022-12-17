Cool and dry through the weekend

25 WEATHER — The rest of today will remain cool and dry. Clear skies and light winds tonight will bring about another chilly one with temperatures near freezing. There is a possibility for a frost tomorrow morning for Central Texas and the potential for a freeze in the Brazos Valley. Make sure to cover up any plants or bring them indoors.

Tomorrow will be another cool and dry day with more clouds moving back into the area. We will see another chance of showers and we can't rule out a possible thunderstorm for Monday but that moisture will move out by Monday night.

The cold air we have been tracking for a bit seems to continue to move in right around Christmas. A cold front will swing through Thursday and bring us the coldest temperatures of the season heading into the holiday. There is still little consistency on how cold we will get but make sure to take the needed precautions heading into the holiday weekend.

We will continue to track this arctic mass so make sure to stay up to date with your forecasts.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather