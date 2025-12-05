Cool and cloudy for Friday before a warmer weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s this afternoon with cloudy skies hanging around. Get ready for a warmer weekend, with highs nearing 70 on Sunday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Staying cloudy and cool today with highs in the 50s.

Warmer for Saturday as we climb into the low 70s.

Turning cooler again with another cold front Sunday that cools us off for early next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to another cold start to the day as lows have fallen into the 30s and 40s. Some light sprinkles will remain possible across the southern half of Central Texas while clearing skies north of Waco could allow for some light fog this morning. Through the day, I still expect clouds to hang around, keeping temperatures in the 50s. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out, but things will dry more heading into the evening. It will be a bit chilly outside if you're heading to any holiday events taking place!

Tomorrow starts off chilly in the 30s and 40s, but southwest wind will bring a big shift during the day, pushing us close to the 70s in spots! Another cold front looks to arrive Sunday knocking highs down into the low 60s. A few nippy mornings with a light freeze will be possible Monday and Tuesday mornings with highs in the 50s and 60s in the afternoon, respectively. Temperatures will warm again for the middle of next week before another front knocks us into the 60s for the weekend.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

