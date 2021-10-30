Cool and calm weekend ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cool start to our Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 40s, but we will reach the upper 70s and low 80s for our afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday.

Winds will shift around to the south into Sunday ushering in warmer temperatures for Halloween, with highs in the 80s. Trick-Or-Treating will be spent in the 70s, perfect for trick-or-treating.

We could see another cool down later this week, potentially reaching the lower 60s. We will be keeping an eye on the models over the next few days.

Have a safe weekend!

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather

