Consistently hot this week across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It has been another brutal day across Central Texas with temperatures in the triple digits.

We are in an excessive heat warning for the entirety of the area as temperatures will be around 105° or feels like temperatures up to 112°. Make sure you continue to take care of yourself and drink plenty of fluids because we will consistently see hot conditions this week.

We aren't expecting any rain this week but some models are pointing towards a slight chance of rain by the end of next weekend. That is still days away so things may change. We will continue to track that for you here.

Moral of the story is that it will remain hot so make sure to stay cool and weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather