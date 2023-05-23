Complex Of Storms Late Tonight

25 WEATHER — We will be watching west Texas this evening as a complex of storms should develop and ride southeast in Central Texas early Wednesday morning. A few storms could be strong with winds of 50-60mph and locally heavy rain. Storms should end after sunrise. We may see a pop up storm or two Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday could bring similar conditions, but it appears the best storm chances will be west of our area. With that said, a few could sneak in here from time to time, so we will have rain chances at 30%. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s.

Your Memorial Day Weekend looks decent. There could be a few isolated storms around Saturday and Sunday, with a slightly better storm chance Monday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you keep an eye to the sky and take proper action if a storm happens to approach your location. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, so it will feel seasonable for this time of year!