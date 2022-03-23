Comfortable & breezy Wednesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday!

We started off on the cooler side this morning in the 30s, but we will warm up to the upper 60s later this afternoon with party cloudy skies. We will cool to the 40s again later tonight and tomorrow morning, but warmer temperatures are on the way heading into the end of the week.

Heading into the weekend, we expect to see mostly sunny skies and by Sunday we could even be back in the 80s. We will stay dry for a bit and on the windy side. The next chance of storms may not be here until Tuesday or Wednesday. We will keep an eye on it of the next few days.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather