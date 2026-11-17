Temperatures dropped below 40s degrees this Tuesday morning. So far, I've seen Waco's temperature reading as low as 38 degrees. This marks the coldest morning in exactly eight months - March 17th being the last time it was this cold.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for counties along and west of Highway 281, that being Lampasas, Hamilton, and towards San Saba. After the patchy fog clears, skies will be perfectly sunny all day long. That sunshine will help us climb out of the 30s and into the mid-60s this afternoon. Locations near Hearne and Bryon will be close to 70 degrees today. Mostly sunny conditions to follow for the rest of the week as temperatures climb to the 70s for most on Wednesday, and mid- 70s Thursday through Saturday.

Next week, a few light rain chances appear as early as Sunday, with Monday evening and Tuesday morning the best chance for rain or storms. This storm, still being 7 days out, means that details are unclear with an ever-changing forecast.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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