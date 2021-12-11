Colder weekend ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! We saw record highs yesterday, but we are cooling way down after a cold front moves throughout Central Texas this morning. In the early morning hours we saw plenty of lightning and thunderstorms, along with some strong winds as the front moved through the area.

We will spend most of the day in the 50s, with some partly cloudy conditions with some sunshine, but we are getting even colder as we head into Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Temps could be as low as the upper 20s!

But, cool temperatures won't be sticking around for too long as we could see the 70s as soon as Tuesday.

Have a fun and safe weekend!

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather

