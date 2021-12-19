Colder today with Rain Chances Overnight, Above-Normal Temps Return Wednesday

WACO, TX — It's a post-cold front world for us this morning in Central Texas. Cold and dry air has moved into the region, and we're starting off this morning with temperatures in the mid to low the 30s. While winds have calmed down, we still have a breeze around 10-20 mph, which will help make things feel colder waking up early this morning. So if you're heading out to Church, be sure to bundle up!

This morning, we'll start with mostly cloudy conditions and a slight chance of a shower or two. A weak disturbance presents the possibility for some of us waking up south of I-20 to see a few sleet pellets before 9 am. However, any precipitation should dissipate quickly, and no travel impacts are expected.

Today, our highs will land in the upper 40s and lower 50s, while our lows will be in the mid to lower 30s. Sunday night into Monday morning, we'll have a little bit better chance of seeing some light rain. There will be some potential early Monday morning, once again, to see some wintry mix or sleet pellets. Still, we won't have to worry about anything accumulating or travel impacts.

By Tuesday, our high temps will rebound to the low 60s, and we'll have mostly sunny skies.

Next week, above-normal warmth will return Wednesday and continue going into Christmas. Right now, it looks like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the 70s and low 80s!

