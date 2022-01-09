Cold front to move through, colder afternoon ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!

Cooler temperatures on the way with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s but will only reach the mid 50s as a high this afternoon.

We are expected to stay dry with this front and we will hold these temps over the next few days with cold mornings in the upper 20s/low 30s.

Temperatures will slowly rise through the workweek, producing 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, and maybe even 70s for Friday.

Our next decent chance for rain will arrive just before the weekend.

Have a great week!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

