Cold start gives way to nice Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — A light freeze is possible west of Highway 281 this morning, with everyone feeling the chill. Expect sunshine and less wind this afternoon as we climb into the 60s!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Light freeze/frost potential for western counties.

Less wind today.

Highs climb into the upper 60s.

Nice weather for trick-or-treating!

Good morning! It's starting off chilly with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s. There's the potential for a light freeze or frost west of highway 281. The rest of us will deal with temperatures in the 40s that feel like the upper 30s. You'll need the jacket or a coat this morning, but will be able to downgrade to a sweater this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. More importantly, the wind will be much lighter today, only reaching 5-10mph.

Overnight, expect temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and 40s again. Friday will be a bit warmer, but still nice with temperatures in the low 70s. There will be no issues for trick-or-treating, but you could have some chilly bones as we fall into the 50s by the time the evening is over. Take a jacket just in case.

I'm tracking the potential for a few showers on Saturday, but it won't be a wash out. With the showers and clouds, we will see highs in the upper 60s. Next week still looks cooler to start, but we could see 80s by the end of the week before another front next weekend.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

