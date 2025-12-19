Cold start, but mild afternoon on the way for Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite starting off near freezing, south winds will bring temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. Warmer weather works in for Saturday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cold start today with temperatures near freezing.

Mild afternoon with 60s on the way.

Warm and breezy Saturday.

Weak cold front Sunday.

Staying toasty for the Holiday week.

Good morning! Yesterday's cold front didn't bring much in the way of cooler air, but it brought in much drier air which has been able to allow temperatures to fall into the 30s this morning. You'll need to bundle up, but dress in layers today because south winds around 15 to 20mph will bring highs back up into the mid 60s. Those winds stay steady overnight which will keep overnight lows in the 40s.

Winds turn southwest tomorrow which blows down the terrain. That will push temperatures into the upper 70s with low 80s even possible west of I-35. A weak cold front looks to come in Sunday and likely stall over our area. That will lead to a spread in temperatures from 50s across our northern counties to 70s in the Brazos Valley. There may also be some clouds and showers with this as well.

The new week will be a warm one as high pressure leads to highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the week and Christmas Day!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

