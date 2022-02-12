Cold Saturday ahead in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a cold Saturday ahead! A cold front will be pushing through early this morning bringing in some chilly weather and some rain chances. We will remain in the 40s for the majority of our Saturday, but high winds are expected through the afternoon with wind chills making it feel like the 30s. We could see a flurry or two today as well from some of the precipitation but not much will come of it.

But those chilly temperatures won't last long. Fortunately the 60s will return on Sunday, and Valentine's Day looks sunny and mild as well. Some temperatures in the 70s could be back by Tuesday. There may even be some thunderstorm chances arriving by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather