Cold Mornings/Mild Afternoons this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! You're going to want the jacket this morning as we wake up with temperatures in the 20s and 30s! But sunshine will stick with us all day long, helping us reach the low 50s this afternoon. It should even be a bit better Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Our weekend remains dry, but Monday morning things change.

Our next storm system will arrive Monday with a chance of showers throughout the day. Right now it appears that the rain will be on the lighter side with most of us seeing .25-.50". It will be cool with the clouds and showers around. Highs should only be near 50°.

We will continue to warm up a bit throughout the week but stay on the drier side. As we head into the weekend, we will cool back to those cold mornings in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s.

Have a fun and safe weekend!