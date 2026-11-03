Cold front wins on Election Day because it clears out by the time the polls open in most of Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Election Day cold front is a winner for Tuesday. The relatively quick moving front has provided the I-35 corridor and the western side of Central Texas with some much needed rain. Preliminary totals re showing between a couple tenths of an inch to an inch and a quarter. It isn't much of a rainmaker but it is certainly welcome with the ongoing drought.

West Texas and the I-35 corridor are already beginning to dry out. The front is pushing through the I-45 corridor through drive time, then trailing through the Brazos Valley. The entire front should be past the Brazos Valley and out of our area by noon.

Don't let this weather impede your ability to vote. Central Texas should have mostly clear weather with cloudy skies by the time the polls open at 7 a.m. Those skies will clear, making way for sunshine this afternoon and a high in the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler, drier air is moving in behind this front. Morning lows will drop to the 40s and 50s into the weekend. But the best news is the humidity is leaving and the afternoon highs will fluctuate between the high to low 70s through the weekend. The next chance for rain arrives next week.

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