CENTRAL TEXAS — Saturday's weather was still mild with the cloud cover, mid- 70s in Waco and as warm as 77 degrees in Bryan. A few light showers and sprinkles just touched the western counties in the area, but nothing more. The cold front that will race through Central Texas Sunday morning could drop a few more light showers... at most. Plenty of locations will stay completely dry on Sunday.

Winds will increase to 15-25 mph Sunday morning, a brisk northwesterly wind through the day. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures aren't too bad yet. Still upper- 60s for Waco, Temple, and Killeen. And still mid- 70s for the Brazos Valley. But those temperatures will drop more and more through the week.

Highs are low- 60s on Monday, then mid- to upper- 50s Tuesday through Thanksgiving. This is about 10 degrees below average. More importantly, the low temperatures will drop into the 30s and possible close to 32 degrees on Thanksgiving morning! Central Texas averages its first freeze around Thanksgiving (the exact date is actually today: November 21st) so this is normal for the area.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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