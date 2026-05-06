Cold front drops temps, bringing a few isolated storms

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold front has arrived in Central Texas this morning, dropping temperatures into the 60s to the north and northwest of I-35 early. The front arrived quickly but is stalling out through Central Texas. This will set up an interesting temperature scheme. Areas near and north of Waco have likely hit their high temperatures already. This shallow front is bottlenecking up against higher elevations, so far western areas may take a little longer to cool down. The Brazos Valley could see highs reaching the low 80s, if the front continues on its snail speed.

The precipitation outlook is relatively small but a few isolated storms are expected to pop up with the front as it continues its trek to the south.

Thursday will be cool and cloudy with a few showers possible and highs reaching the low 70s. Rain chances remain on the low side as we move through the weekend but a few showers could pop up. The main difference will be the temperatures. A warming trend begins after Thursday with temperatures back in the 80s this weekend.

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