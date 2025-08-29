Cold front brings shower and storm chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold front will work into Central Texas this afternoon bringing shower and storm chances this afternoon. Some evening plans may be delayed.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy start to Friday.

Cold front pulls in during the middle of the day.

Shower and storm chances ramp up this afternoon.

Activity will be scattered, but may delay some evening plans.

Off and on rain chances continue through the weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the 80s. A stationary front is camped out to our north and will eventually get a secondary push as a cold front later on during the middle of the day. Before that arrives, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s. Showers and storms will fire up as the cold front pushes into the area. These won't be widespread but rather scattered. I don't expect them to cancel your evening plans, but some delays will be possible as some of these could contain lightning and gusty winds. The best chances will be found from Waco south and activity should lessen as we head into the later parts of the evening.

Shower and storm chances will continue into the weekend. It won't rain all weekend, but we will have passing showers and storms possible. I think Saturday will be the drier of the two days, and it will be cooler with temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday brings the best chance of more widespread storms as a disturbance swings across. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s. It won't rain all day, but could rain heavier in some spots with the best chances likely in the morning. Rain chances linger into Labor Day, but should be more scattered to isolated in nature with highs approaching 90. Total rainfall of half an inch to two inches will be possible in spots.

Heading into next week, temperatures warm into the low 90s before another front next week.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather