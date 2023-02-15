Cold front arrives late tonight

25 WEATHER — Thursday was a warm day across Central Texas, but a cold front will change things as we head into Thursday. Tonight looks partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible after midnight. The best dynamics for severe weather are expected to be north and east of Central Texas. We are dealing with a cap here that will keep things tamer across our area. Gusty northwest winds will arrive behind the cold front with lows in the low to mid 40s in the morning.

Thursday through Saturday will be much cooler. It will be windy Thursday with highs only reaching the 50s as skies clear. Highs will remain in the 50s Friday and Saturday afternoons as well. Morning lows will dip below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings, so don't put away the coats yet!

We will start a nice warming trend Sunday through the middle of next week with highs returning to the 70s. We may even push 80°, especially Monday afternoon. Our next chance of rain will arrive by the middle of next week.