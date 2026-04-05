Cold Easter Morning in wake of heavy rains for Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Cold front swept through Central Texas today, bringing heavy rain at the time and now leaves the region with colder air in its wake.

Waco got 1.64" of rain and College Station picked up 0.70". Not bad especially considering that it came with no flooding or severe weather at all. So this is a purely beneficial rainfall for the region. Now the focus is on temperatures and it'll be cold tonight and Easter Sunday morning. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s for Waco and low 50s for the Brazos Valley. That coupled with a 15 mph wind will make the early morning outdoors a bit unpleasant and cold. Dress warmly. The good news here is that I'm a pinch more optimistic for a bit of sunshine which will bounce temperatures into the upper 60s for most. That's good considering that a purely cloudy day meant temps could have been stuck near 60 degrees, but that no longer appears to be the case.

As for rain chances, things will stay dry for Waco and surrounding communities. But College Station has a small, 20% chance, for spotty showers. The cold front stalls around the I-10 corridor and will pop some rain for Houston and may just trickle towards the southern edge of Central Texas, but it's rather unlikely due to the drier conditions that have whisked in tonight.

The week ahead will feature beautiful Spring weather. Highs in the 70s all week long with plenty of sunshine to go around for a few day early week. Late week, the weather pattern will turn active, especially starting Friday, April 10th. At this stage it's unknown if severe weather will be a concern, but we will stay on top of any weather updates regarding the next stormy weather pattern closer to the weekend.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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