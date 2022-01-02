Cold and Windy Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Blustery winds and morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s for your Sunday! Quite a change from the past few days. With the blustery winds, the wind chill will be in the teens today around dawn, maybe even in the single digits for a few. That air is going to feel even colder than usual because we've had such warm weather lately so be sure to bundle up. We will only warm up to the low 40s this afternoon and Monday morning won't have the winds but the actual temperatures will be just as bitter with lows falling to the teens. A little warmer for Monday afternoon in the 50s, but no precipitation will occur through the next few days.

We will see a bit of a warm up in the middle of the week but then we another strong cold front is possible, pushing us back into the 30s and 40s!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather