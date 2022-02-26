Cold & rainy afternoon in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!

A cold day ahead with some rain. We all will see a plain cold rain Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday looks better as the rain comes to an end before sunrise. We should see some sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. So Sunday is looking like the better day this weekend!

Next week the warming trend will continue. We will be in the mid to upper 60s Monday through Wednesday, and in the 70s by the end of next week. A few isolated showers are possible late next week, but right now chances are 20%.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather