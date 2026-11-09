Cloudy, rainy and cool start to the week

Rainy days and Mondays shouldn't get you down. It's just a brief light rain that is primarily hitting areas west of I-35 in the morning hours. We are on the edge of a churning system located to the west and southwest of us. It has provided anywhere between a tenth of an inch to over an inch to Central Texas, with the most accumulation located in the western counties. The rain will trickle around Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, creating cloud coverage through Tuesday.

Models are indicating an additional tenth of an inch to a half inch of rain today. It will be light coverage, with clouds and cool temps only rising to the upper 60s. The precipitation will lessen after the morning hours and the dry-out begins Tuesday. Tomorrow through mid-week, temperatures are on the rise. We will be back in the 70s Tuesday, and peak in the upper 70s for a partly sunny Veterans Day. Remember to check online for all the Veteran deals and discounts for America's finest.

Late in the week, a dry cold front takes us back to the 60s. The next best rain chances after today will arrive next week.

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