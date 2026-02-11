Cloudy, Cooler, Comfortable

Central Texans woke up to humid and cloudy conditions this morning. The rain that arrived from Tuesday's weak cold front left us with trace amounts in the Brazos Valley and slightly cooler temperatures overall.

It will be cloudy, breezy and comfortable this afternoon with wind gusts up to 20 mph. High temperatures will teeter around 70 degrees. With the breezy conditions it will feel like the 60s. Tonight's low will dip to the upper 40s.

Rain returns this weekend as a second system approaches Central Texas. The arrival of precipitation should begin late Friday. The full affects of this front will be felt on Saturday with thunderstorms possible. Those planning Valentine's Day celebrations should opt for indoor dining or activities.

As we move through the next three days, temperatures will climb to the upper 70s. Friday may reach 80 degrees. Then the front will bring rain late Friday with more intense conditions on Valentines Day.

